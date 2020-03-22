SHIELD (XSH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. SHIELD has a total market cap of $54,798.47 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,861.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.02114912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.03502334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00610568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00652484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00078399 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00506498 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016979 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

