Shift 1-Day Volume Tops $414.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Shift has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin. Shift has a total market cap of $266,786.96 and approximately $414.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,814,608 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

