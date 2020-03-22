Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $330.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. Pi Financial raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $13.56 on Friday, reaching $346.06. 4,292,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.02 and its 200-day moving average is $386.50. Shopify has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $593.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -311.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

