ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 141.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 151.1% higher against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $20,108.27 and $26.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.02710937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00192203 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.