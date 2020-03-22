SIBCoin Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $246,679.74 and $1,477.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,893.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.02107269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.03508539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00612115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00650862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00078708 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00025744 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00510567 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016966 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,286,645 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

