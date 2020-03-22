Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,240 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.01% of Silk Road Medical worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $7,874,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 402,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 224,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $812,383.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,922.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,803.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

SILK stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

