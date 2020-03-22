Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

