SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Hits $0.0043

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $67,980.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

