Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 221.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,969 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.39% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 300,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $11.80 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $964.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

