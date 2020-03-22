Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 2,463 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.40.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

