Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 2,700 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Realty Income by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

O stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,917,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

