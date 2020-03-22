Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 6,100 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 230.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, reaching $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.63 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

In related news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,611.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

