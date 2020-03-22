Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,326,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.03. 1,591,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,405. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.65.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.