Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 30,694 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,568,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

