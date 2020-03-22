Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 126,042,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,694,888. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.