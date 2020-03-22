Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Shares of APH traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.04. 3,133,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,235. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.