Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.79.

Shares of CP traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.95. 687,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,380. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

