Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,697. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $278.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average is $229.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

