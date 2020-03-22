Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,831 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after acquiring an additional 121,902 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,155. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.19 and a 12 month high of $296.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

