Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $4.23 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.14% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 152,678 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 405,127 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 3,607,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,394. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

