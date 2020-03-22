Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of Solaredge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,201,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,855,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $7.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. 1,952,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.23.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,809,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,148 shares of company stock worth $12,334,066 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

