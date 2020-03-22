Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 12,140 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock traded down $5.62 on Friday, hitting $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.