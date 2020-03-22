Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 13,966 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,243. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

