Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 485 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in NVR by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NVR by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in NVR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,749.00.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,982.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $382.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,326.89. 56,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,498. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,650.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,705.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $58.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

