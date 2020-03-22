Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 162,818 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 162,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 12,003,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

