Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,268 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,258,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. 2,637,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,330. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.46 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

