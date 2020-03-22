Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 38,902 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,902 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,079. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.94. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

