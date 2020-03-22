Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 430,687 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,687 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,568,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,172,106. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

