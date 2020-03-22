Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,136 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. State Street Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after purchasing an additional 137,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,224,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,159. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

