Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,359 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its position in J M Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of SJM traded down $4.85 on Friday, reaching $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

