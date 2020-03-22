Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Skyline makes up approximately 4.1% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Skyline worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 44,887 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Skyline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,338,000.

Get Skyline alerts:

Shares of SKY opened at $14.36 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.