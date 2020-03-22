Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,707.50 ($22.46).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,875 ($24.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,935 ($25.45) price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 933.40 ($12.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,525.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,617.21. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,053.50 ($13.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.55). The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50.

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.