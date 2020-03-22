SnowGem (XSG) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $247,060.72 and $42,886.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004162 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,367,100 coins and its circulating supply is 23,290,008 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

