Sociall Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Sociall has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Sociall token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and FCoin. Sociall has a market capitalization of $43,216.17 and $2.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sociall

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

