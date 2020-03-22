Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SLRC stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 728,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,486. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $458.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $382,016.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 185,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,184.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $785,970.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,187.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 166,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

