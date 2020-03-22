SolarCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $527,308.68 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $527,308.68 and approximately $136.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00612115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008607 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,951,481 coins and its circulating supply is 57,376,376 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

