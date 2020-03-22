Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price

Headlines about Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA earned a news sentiment score of -1.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 302,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

