Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sony by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

