SophiaTX (SPHTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,729.12

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Kucoin, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SophiaTX has a market cap of $147,729.12 and approximately $6,062.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.04 or 0.04333318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00068868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038283 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016546 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012955 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003763 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SPHTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.