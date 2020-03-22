SounDAC Price Up 0.5% This Week (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $45,067.32 and $47,228.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SounDAC has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00036259 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002482 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000389 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

