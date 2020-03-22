South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,816 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of South Jersey Industries worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,079. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.