South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of South Jersey Industries worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

SJI stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 1,905,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,079. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

