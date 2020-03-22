Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

SBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 332,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $969.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.36%.

In related news, insider John Robert Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 2,488 shares of company stock worth $72,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $23,380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

