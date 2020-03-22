Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,061,433 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 67,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Southwest Airlines worth $273,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,156 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.49.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

