SpaceChain Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $633,151.11 and approximately $114,939.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

