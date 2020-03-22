SparksPay Market Capitalization Reaches $10,144.43 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 71.2% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $10,144.43 and approximately $61.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

