SparksPay Price Up 64.8% This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 64.8% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $9,988.12 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000093 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000255 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

