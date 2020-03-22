SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Bought by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,685 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,169,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,752,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,263 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 862,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 77,387 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of TIPX stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

