SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.84% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

XITK stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.48. 20,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,729. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $128.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.86.

