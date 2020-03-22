SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $27,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD opened at $140.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

